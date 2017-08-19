Zeta Lumen Now Becomes The Most Reliable Provider Of LED Lighting In Dubai

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dubai, UAE (17th August 2017) - When it comes to the selection of a reliable provider of LED Lighting in Dubai and the surrounding cities, Zeta Lumen is the name that flashes in the minds of the people, ahead of other providers. As the most sought-after LED lighting UAE contractor, the party has a proven track record for its services, meeting the expectations and satisfaction of its clients.

This Contractor handles all sorts of LED lighting Dubai projects for the residential and commercial establishments and as on date, the party has successfully accomplished several prestigious projects. The niche of this company lies in its ability to precisely comprehend the needs of the customers and offering them the most suitable solution to their needs. Most importantly, the company has got the ability to customize the services and solutions as per the needs of the customers and hence, partnering with this provider, clients are assured to get the most relevant solution to their needs within their spending plans.

As it comes up from the reviews on the services of this Provider, the Contractor ensures the completion of the project within the assigned timeline. This enables the clients to escape the instances of cost escalation due to delay in the completion of the projects.

“We are highly customer-centric in our approaches and whatever we do, the customers stand at the center of all of our endeavors. For us, nothing is more important than the satisfaction of the customers and we are ready to walk those extra miles in might take to accomplish this objective. We have got a reputation for offering the most delightful support services to our customers that makes us all the more reliable. No wonder, in instances , one looks for a reliable lighting contractor or a provider of Led lights, we are the first name that they consider”, stated the spokesperson of the company.

About Zeta Lumen:

Zeta Lumen is a contractor, dealing with lighting projects, across the UAE. The niche of this company lies with the supply and installation of the Led Lights.

To know more, visit http://www.zeta.ae

Media Contact:

Contact Name: Rishi Dadia

Company: Zeta Lumen General Trading LLC

City: Dubai Country: United Arab Emirates

Address: Office 904, Single Business Tower, Business Bay

P.O.Box 114560

Phone: +971 4 273 6444

Email: info@Zeta.ae

Website: www.Zeta.ae

###