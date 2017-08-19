Al Biraa Clinic Provides Top Quality Healthcare Services in Dubai

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Al Biraa Clinic (ABC) has its primary aim to provide best healthcare service to the people. It consists of highly skilled and experienced staffs which possess required qualification for serving patients. Its services are highly attentive, confidential and bear high quality. It strictly follows all codes of conduct and compliance with international standards.

It offers medical, aesthetic and complementary medicine services at single clinic. Its medical department usually has Rheumatology & Bones Diseases, Family medicines, internal medicine, Endocrinology & Andrology, Dermatology, and Obstetric & Gynecology. Its Aesthetic department consists of PRP, Laser Hair Removal, Chemical Peels, Ulthera, Liposuction, Mesotherapy, Botox and Fillers, Body reshaping, Tattoo removal. It complementary medicine services include Acupuncture, Chiropractor, Physical Therapy.

While going through procedure, whether it is cosmetic surgery or anything else, there is need to investigate complete background of hospital, clinic and doctors from which a person is taking treatment. There is need to check whether cosmetic surgery clinic Dubai consists of all updated machinery, tools as well as techniques for cosmetic surgery or not. It is essential when one is paying large amount of money for seeking cosmetic treatment from a hospital.

The cosmetic surgery clinic should also have emergency care facilities for emergency cases and also comfortable facilities. The clinic should also maintain privacy of recovery of patients. It should be confirmed that who owns clinic, it is essential in case when something unexpected happens during procedure. It is also important to know that who will perform plastic surgery in Dubai and check their credentials with board. There is needed to be aware of fake credentials.

http://www.albiraaclinic.com/plastic-surgery-cosmetic-surgery-dubai/

