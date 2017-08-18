The Payment Exchange Offers the Best Credit Card Processing Service for Ecommerce Businesses

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Rancho Cordova, CA (August 11, 2017) - The Payment Exchange offers businesses in and around Sacramento with the best credit card processing solutions. The company can meet the demands of E-Commerce businesses for EMV-enabled credit card terminals, M-Commerce mobile devices to web-based e-commerce solutions. The company has their roots in technology and software niche.

The company follows industry-specific and proven solutions that will work for any business irrespective of nature. The company deals with different types of products and services like credit card terminals, iPad POS Systems, Mobile payment systems, PC POS Systems and QuickBooks Add-ons.

Furthermore, this credit card processing company also offers merchants with a sole rate for processing their credit cards. In addition, the 45-day trial offered by this company is something that will help businesses to judge the service offered. Within these 45 days, they can also identify which service works for them.

With the experience in credit card processing, the Payment Exchange offers a flat rate program in such a way that merchants can arrive at an informed decision about their credit card transaction costs well in advance.

