Latitude Pharmaceuticals Accepts Challenging Formulation Development Projects

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Latitude Pharmaceuticals is a company that functions in pharmaceutical industry and offers drug formulation services to various client companies for both human and animals. Latitude Pharmaceuticals Inc is pharmaceutical company which offer drug formulation services as well as proprietary drugs delivery systems to human and veterinary pharmaceutical industries.

This company was founded in year 2003. It performed around 750 formulation development projects for over 200 clients and also created reputation all over the world for creative approaches, rapid turnaround, reliability, successful formulations and client satisfaction.

This pharmaceutical company has its main target to take challenges of formulation development for mainly for compounds which bear properties like insolubility, instability and bad bioavailability. This great attitude of Latitude pharmaceuticals has made it to reach at highest point and also helped it to gain good experience in formulation of drugs. It has made it to build up good track record for solving tough formulation challenges. It also provides tablet formulation and capsule formulation.

Latitude uses various techniques and technologies. Many of these technologies and techniques are unique in themselves and proprietary. These are used to address insolubility, instability, poor absorption, vein irritation, bulky doses, lack of IP protection and other formulation challenges posed in large range of pharmaceuticals dosage forms. This company has its own strategy for formulating drugs and uses high tech technologies for creating drugs which stands good at all parameters. Additionally, this company applies its own technologies for creating improved formulations of current drugs which can be developed as accelerated approval 505(b) (2) NDA candidates.

About Latitude Pharmaceuticals Inc:

Latitude Pharmaceuticals Inc is popular dug formulation organization which provides its unique drug formulation services and proprietary drugs as well as Veterinary drug formulation. This company was established in year 2003 and performed around 750 formulation development projects for around two hundred clients.

To know more, visit www.latitudepharma.com

###