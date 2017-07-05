Lithan Store Has a Huge Selection of Gadgets to Suit Modern Lifestyle

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lithan store deals with a whole lot of items under different categories. This online store has items under multiple brands. Right from clothing to huge television sets, this store has a huge line-up of items for end-users to shop with utmost confidence.

The website accepts all major credit cards inclusive of Mpesa. This Kenya-based store ensures complete privacy of information to shoppers. The reason is that they perform all transaction through SSI server to ensure privacy.

This store has good a return and exchange policy in place. Of course, they have a privacy and security policy in place to ensure hassle-free shopping experience to their customers.

Each category of item in this store not just sells the gadgets themselves, but a huge collection of accessories are also sold. For instance, when it computers as the category, they have both laptop and desktop computers, along with accessories like a printer, Bluetooth headset, etc.

About Lithan Store:

Lithan Store has been dealing with gadgets and accessories from different brands. The store has a good reputation among people of Kenya. They have their office in Nairobi in Kenya.

For more details, please visit https://lithanstore.co.ke/

