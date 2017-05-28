Indiegogo Launches New Campaign on UVic Vehicle Development Fund

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Indiegogo is a launching platform for entrepreneurial ideas. It helps to convert business ideas and raise money via crowd funding. With Indiegogo campaign it is easier to release the most formidable marketing campaign, refine strategic vision, increase lasting relationships with donors and discover new potentialities. The latest campaign has been released by UVic Hybrid and UVic system Motorsport in partnership with standard cars wherein GM will match $ for $ up to $10,000. The university teams compete in the world's largest collegiate layout series, wherein a formulation 1 fashion race vehicle is designed, constructed, and raced all via students. Individuals are not only part of an outstanding crew, however they gain actual global engineering, commercial enterprise, and smooth capabilities that they may be able to carry right into a career.

University of Victoria's Formula Motorsport and UVic Hybrid is scholar run teams that provide students in the schools of engineering, enterprise, and communications, and arts, actual-global experience revolving round car development. The selected groups layout, construct, and check Formula 1 style race automobiles every 12 months to compete in the biggest collegiate layout opposition, components SAE or Society of automotive Engineers.

Other than designs, production, faculty work, the students are also liable for fundraising. Recently General Motors Canada has approached Indiegogo with a first-rate possibility of the purpose to increase the awareness of the campaign, develop the cars and improve the gaining knowledge of possibilities offered to students.

About Indiegogo:Indiegogo is a complete advertising and marketing platform that welcomes any campaigns and provides necessary guidance and assistance in fundraising. They also offer potential campaigns proper selling strategy to sell the product in the market.

For more information, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/gm-partnered-uvic-vehicle-development-fund-engineering#/

