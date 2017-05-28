Phrases.For.Sale Offers Easily Readable and Clickable Phrases for Sale

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

London, EC1N (May 26, 2017) - Customers are usually unable to recall long URLs and they are frustrated in trying to find items, if they come through the front page of a website. Phrases.for.sale offers customers the chance to have a website name that they can keep in mind which can directly take them to the items that they came across.

Individuals and businesses can simply pick a phrase that suits their promotion, event, product or business. They supply the existing page or website that they wish to have the phrase point to, and receive visitors. They can change the destination for the phrase as frequently as they want, without paying any extra fee.

The Phrases.for.sale can be obtained on a single annual subscription or on a 30-day, no-obligation free trial. There are no per-click fees or any other charges associated with the phrase. The phrases are easy to say and read, and are designed ideally for bridging from billboard, poster, radio, TV and other standard media platforms.

The phrases use natural language and are easily readable, as well as clickable on Twitter. These can be used in Twitter posts without using URL shortener services such as Bit.ly or Google URL Shortener. These can work better than hashtags, and transform leads into sales.

About Phrases.for.sale:

Phrases.for.sale offers short web phrases that are easy to remember, and are compatible with any web browser. These can re-direct customers to twitter feed, events, site, services, products or blog.

Being easy to read & easy to say, they are ideally designed for bridging from traditional media like TV, Radio, poster or billboard to your on-line presence.

For more information, visit https://names.of.london/phrases.for.sale/

Contact:Phrases.for.sale

Suite 34, New House

67-68 Hatton Garden

London, EC1N 8JY

Phone no: +44-207-183-1156

Email: registry@names.of.london

###