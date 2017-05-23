Alicia Gwynn, Widow Of Tony Gwynn, Releases Song "I AM" From Her Eponymous Debut Album

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Major League baseball player and Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn might be no more, but that is not stopping her widow, Dr Alicia Gwynn. She has just released the title track from her debut album "I AM". The audio track was released on May 19, 2017, and the video of the song is scheduled to come out on June 9, 2017.

The entire album is expected to release on June 23, 2017. Although life after the demise of her husband is a big blow to her, Alicia is picking up the pieces and starting again. Her new single is about her own identity, positivity and motivation. She is pursuing a recording career and her new music will be broadcasted live from Fox 5 San Diego. The station is also inviting fans of Alicia to her free Live concert that is set in the East Village on Friday morning.

On May 1, her first song “Dance” came out. Her next song, “I AM”, will also come out on Friday. The single “Dance” is now available on Spotify, Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and various other platforms.

Dr. Alicia Gwynn is regarded as the most influential women of San Diego. She is also behind the Tony & Alicia Gwynn Foundation that offers educational and financial resources to San Diego community members. She has received many awards, such as National Council of Negro Women Community Service Award in 2010, Caregiver of the Year Award in 2012 and Women Who Means Business Community Service Award in November 2016.

Alicia Gwynn is the widow of Tony Gwynn, the late baseball Hall Of famer. She is a community builder, philanthropist, business owner and now singer, with her music speaking her life story and about courage, faith and renewed hope.

