iBuyPittsburgh Celebrates 10 yrs In Making It Easy & Hassle-Free for Pittsburghers to Sell Their Home

Pittsburgh, USA (May 22, 2017) - IBUYPITTSBURGH is celebrating servicing the Pittsburgh and surrounding area for 10 years. With the experience of over 100 properties bought and sold, the company has a team in place that simplifies the hassles and hardships associated with liquidating and selling houses. This provider buys houses, multi-family dwellings and commercial properties for many purposes including; to keep as rental properties, resell to a network of investors or resell after making improvements. The size location and condition do not matter.

Property owners that have problem properties often do not know how to sell their house when the traditional way of selling a house with a real estate agent does not apply. Selling a home can be complicated but IBUYPITTSBURGH makes it simple by taking care of all the paperwork and walking the seller through the process each step of the way. They close fast, often within 30 days and the seller can move on with her life. There is no cost to the seller and no tricks or surprises. The property is bought “As-Is” in any condition. This company searches for a win-win solution for the buyer and seller. Their prices are fair, however the houses must be bought at below market value to rehab and/or resell to other homeowners or investors for a profit. If there is not a winning solution that makes all parties happy, then there is no deal.

Over the past decade, IBUYPITTSBURGH has served Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas in Allegheny County. The scope of various situations they have come across is vast. Frequent situations the company encounters are, unwanted estate or inherited properties, landlords downsizing, divorce, vacant homes with back taxes, vacant homes after tenants moved out, ugly or unwanted houses and the seller is relocating quickly, downsizing, tired of the upkeep or moving to a retirement community.

“Our objective is to eliminate the stress of selling a house and make things as smooth and as problem-free as possible for the home owner. We buy houses that home owners have trouble selling for various reasons. We specialize in creative solutions that are not traditionally used to sell a house or we pay cash if the home owner wants to sell fast. Our experience allows us to explore several options to try and create a win-win solution for all parties”, stated the President of the company, Jim Dittler.

At IBUYPITTSBURGH we buy houses in Pittsburgh for cash in any condition. We are a Pittsburgh based real estate investment company located near downtown Pittsburgh. We specialize in focusing on "creative" real estate solutions. We understand the issues at the ground level in our community as well as the overall national market, and are well equipped to handle your current housing problem.

