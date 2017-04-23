European Football Jersey Sales Rise In US

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The word football does not hold the name for the same sport in United States of America as it does in United Kingdom. “Once the Major League Soccer put a foothold down on American soil, most Americans started understanding European football. The names of teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are on everyone’s lips these days. This is even more apparent if one takes into account the likes of players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic”, said a representative.

With the likes of David Villa, Andrea Pirlo and Steven Gerrard joining Major League Soccer clubs to continue their playing career, more people have taken into the frenzy of owning European football jerseys. “The sales of Manchester United jerseys have been on the rise for the past three years. It is amazing to see so many people on the streets wearing our jerseys. Of course, the jerseys are extremely comfortable to wear. We import them straight from the manufacturer. Adidas uses its patented Climacool technology in these shirts. This ensures that the consumer faces no discomfort in the heat. The jerseys are usually body fitting, but if the person is unsure, buying a size larger than the ones usually worn is perfectly fine”, added the representative.

When asked about the on-goings of the company, the website editor claimed “We have been shipping out a huge number of jerseys lately, especially Manchester United jerseys. However, our range of delivery is only restricted to a few states. We’re looking to expand our services to other states and maybe even countries.”

About FootballSoccers.com:

FootballSoccers.com is a website providing its consumers with high quality football jerseys. This is a great website where people get to buy different variants of jerseys and especially the ones from the club Manchester United.

