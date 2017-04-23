OEM Wipes Are Available Online In Wholesale Rates

FOR IMEEDIATE RELEASE

OEM introduces wipes for all purpose which is available from their online store at wholesale. The baby wipes are made without alcohol and are made ready to cater to all safe baby usage needs. Similarly they have industrial wipes which are made with perfection to use in all sort of equipment cleaning, camera cleaning, laptop and mobile cleaning etc.

Industrial wipes also finds wide and huge applications in beauty care, food service etc, and OEM also offers wipe accessories like holders, cans, containers, boxes, and plastics with flaps for easy storage, and disposal of wipes, application etc.

Their nail polish wipes falls under the beauty segment, while stain cleaning wipes are under the food segment, and all of these wipes are of great help in easy cleaning of consumer durables, items, and accessories.

Their wipes come in many packages, in plastics and rolls etc. The baby wipe sheet size of wipes is 20 x 20 cm. Some of the flavors they use in their body are mint, lavender and mango etc. ingredients used in the wipes to make cleaning caring, soothing and effective are, aloe vera extracts and vitamin E. The wipes are disposable safely, and can be flushed too. Being free from alcohol so that skin is not irritated, the wipes are extra soft.

The packaging of wipes are done such that, the container holds their moisture, and the package prevents the wipe from drying, thus making them complaint with international standards for being sold on wholesale abroad.

With ISO9001, FDA, and SGS certifications, the wipes are declared hygienic, and comes in bags of 15 pieces to 200 pieces, and also custom packed as per order. For more information on ordering, shipping and delivery, prices and products etc, one may visit their website at http://www.oemwipes.com/ About:

OEM wipes is a wipe manufacturing company in China, who sells wipes on wholesale. They produce wipes for industrial use and personal use and baby care in several sizes and packaging.###