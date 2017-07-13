LGL Productions LLC Releases the Last Playlist, a Live Music Mockumentary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Los Angeles, USA (July 09, 2017) - The producer of ‘The Last Playlist’ the musical mockumentary film is Phil Haus and LGL Productions LLC releases this film. The songwriter and singer of this film is Mason Reed and the director, joint producer and writer is Matthew Arnold. The film is available for rent on YouTube, Google Play, Amazon, Vimeo, and iTunes.

The special feature of this musical mockumentary is that the musicians play a fictional version in this film. Most importantly, they play their own score live in the film. Star casts include Nick Silver, Lissie, Jeff Pope, Mason Reed, Elle King, and Nina Hartley.

The film features legendary music producer Nick Silver, who after a 20-year business journey finds that he is going deaf. He decides that before he loses his hearing ability completely, he should prove that he is still relevant by releasing his first, which is, unfortunately, going to be the final playlist. The film shows how he fights against deafness and the people he meets in the journey of fighting it.

About LGL Productions LLC:

LGL Production LLC is a company based in Los Angeles USA. The long green line is a popular film from this production company.For more details, please visit http://thelastplaylist.com/

